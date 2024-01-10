MURDER AT A REIGIOUS SHRINE IN TABAQUITE…

Leader of the St. Michael Spiritual Baptist shrine,

Frank Moore, is shot dead.

The religious leader was at his Tabaquite home, which also served as a shrine, at around 2:30 am yesterday when a man entered.

The stranger reportedly held two persons under duress, and jostled the duo into Mr. Moore’s bedroom.

The armed assailant reportedly questioned Mr. Moore about a man.

However, during the interrogation, the gunman shot Mr. Moore in the head.

He was 36 years old.

Investigations are underway.

In February of 2022, Mr. Moore survived an attempt on his life, when he was shot multiple times.

On that occasion, a gunman ambushed and shot him and a woman as he drove along a forested area, near the Tabaquite Composite School.

Mr. Moore, the owner of a spiritual shop in Couva, was shot five times and his female worker, was shot once.

The suspect was never found.

At that time Mr. Moore told police the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

Mr. Moore’s killing, brings the number of homicides for 2024 to 18.

