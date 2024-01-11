CHARGES LAID AGAINST TESSON BRADSHAW FOR DOUBLE HOMICIDE…

Charges are laid against the suspect in the recent double homicide of, Calida Schamber and her mother Carmelita Deleon.

Confirmation comes from the Trinidad and Tobago police service.

Last Tuesday, 43-year-old Ms. Schamber and her mother 66-year-old Ms. De Leon, were shot dead at around 11 am at the Renaissance Shorelands, Pt Cumana.

Following the incident a manhunt was launched to capture their killer, said to be the estranged husband of Ms. Schamber.

The lone suspect is a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, Tesson Bradshaw.

He was held in bushes at Temple Village Blanchisseuse hours after the crime.

Yesterday, head of the TTPS homicide bureau of investigations Snr. Supt. Rishi Singh said, the police service has wrapped up investigations into the matter.

He said, while the TTPS is aware of public concerns in the matter, the process of law must be honoured.

Sen. Supt. Singh said, Mr. Bradshaw is expected to appear before the court tomorrow, and the issue of his remand will be dealt with.

He further stated, that the TTPS would not address any of the issues in the public domain, with regards to the inner workings of the TT Defence Force, which he said is a matter for that arm of national security.