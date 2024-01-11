ST. JOSEPH POLICE STATION UNDER FIRE AGAIN…

Another police officer from the St. Joseph police station is now being investigated, for an incident involving a member of the public.

This time, the male officer is seen slapping a cellphone out of the hand of a civilian.

The incident was captured on video and posted on social media.

However last evening there was word, the officer was being investigated.

The incident comes less than a week after a woman police constable, from the same police station was served with a disciplinary notice, for scolding the victim of a crime who called the St. Joseph police station.