TOBAGO TOURISM INDUSTRY AT AN ALL TIME LOW…

The Tobago tourism agency denies opposition claims on the island, that the tourism industry is at an all time low.

On Tuesday, the Tobago council of the People’s National Movement, issued a statement calling for answers from those in authority.

In the release, the PNM said, it noted with interest, the recent resignation of Mrs. Alicia Edwards as chairman of the agency, which it says, was in the making for some time.

The release said, there were whispers of disquiet regarding the souring of the relationships between Ms. Edwards and tourism secretary Tashia Burris.

The minority council, asked whether there is any truth to claims that Tobago’s image in the German market is at an all-time low, to the extent that the destination may soon lose the services of the airline. Which flies out of one of Tobago’s primary source markets.

The PNM also wants to know whether the current T.T.A.L. board, overspent its entire budget by fifteen million dollars, and utilized funds allocated for the tourism accommodation upgrade programme, and the tourism accommodation relief grant.

It also questioned why three top ranked officials, the CEO, head of product development and head of marketing, have all left T.T.A.L. within an 18-month period.