PRISON OFFICER SHOT AND WOUNDED IN THE EAST…

A prison officer is attacked while liming in Arima.
He has been identified as Kendell Smith.
Reports say, the incident took place at Samaroo Village at around 6 o’clock last evening.
Newscentre five understands Mr. Smith and another person were liming at the private house establishment, when a white Nissan Ad wagon stopped in front of the establishment.
Two occupants both carrying guns alighted a vehicle one wearing a black mask, and dark coloured t-shirt opened fire on the men.
The armed assailants then returned to the white Ad wagon, and sped off in a unknown direction.
Both victims were conveyed to the Arima General Hospital by residents, of the area in private vehicles.
