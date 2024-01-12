PRISON OFFICER SHOT AND WOUNDED IN THE EAST…

A prison officer is attacked while liming in Arima.

He has been identified as Kendell Smith.

Reports say, the incident took place at Samaroo Village at around 6 o’clock last evening.

Newscentre five understands Mr. Smith and another person were liming at the private house establishment, when a white Nissan Ad wagon stopped in front of the establishment.

Two occupants both carrying guns alighted a vehicle one wearing a black mask, and dark coloured t-shirt opened fire on the men.

The armed assailants then returned to the white Ad wagon, and sped off in a unknown direction.

Both victims were conveyed to the Arima General Hospital by residents, of the area in private vehicles.