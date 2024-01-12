BUSINESS OWNER SHOT AT LONG CIRCULAR MALL…

Police are continuing their probe into the shooting at the Long Circular Mall in St. James.

The owner of the Dial Fitness Centre at the mall, Michael St. John was the target.

Reports say, Mr. St John was shot in the face at around 12:22pm yesterday.

He had just left the gym when he was attacked.

Mr. St. John was said to be walking to his parked vehicle on the western side of the mall, when he was ambushed by a man who had alighted an S.U.V.

Investigators say it appears there were two men in the black SUV waiting for Mr. St. John.

One of them got out of the front passenger side of the vehicle, walked up to Mr. St. John and fired shots.

The two men then escaped in the SUV.

The shooting happened around 12:45pm.