VENEZUELAN NATIONALS GRANTED PERMIT EXTENSION…

Venezuelan nationals working in this country can stay a little longer, as they have been granted an extension in their permits.

The ministry of national security confirms this.

The ministry says, the duration of the work permit exemption granted to Venezuelan nationals who submitted renewal documents, between June and August 2023, has been extended to December 31, 2024.

It says, in the coming weeks, a list of approved minister’s permits numbers will be posted, in tranches, to the ministry of national security’s website and social media pages.

The ministry says, this will indicate when persons holding those permit numbers must visit the relevant immigration office, to collect their new minister’s permits and update their registration cards.

It says, further information on the collection requirements and process will be outlined to registrants in a subsequent media release.

