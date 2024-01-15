I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

A TAXI DRIVER IS GUNNED DOWN IN MORVANT…

Posted on January 15, 2024 by admin

Meanwhile, police are probing the weekend killing of PH driver Akim Garcia.

Thirty-four year old Mr. Garcia was from North Eastern Settlement Sangre Grande.

He was said to be working on his vehicle in the Morvant area, when he was attacked on Williams Street last Saturday evening, at around 9:40pm.

Residents called the police after they heard the gunshots.

Officers later found Mr. Garcia next to his parked vehicle.

He was rushed to the Port of Spain general hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

His wallet and cell phone and other valuables were missing.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *