A TAXI DRIVER IS GUNNED DOWN IN MORVANT…

Meanwhile, police are probing the weekend killing of PH driver Akim Garcia.

Thirty-four year old Mr. Garcia was from North Eastern Settlement Sangre Grande.

He was said to be working on his vehicle in the Morvant area, when he was attacked on Williams Street last Saturday evening, at around 9:40pm.

Residents called the police after they heard the gunshots.

Officers later found Mr. Garcia next to his parked vehicle.

He was rushed to the Port of Spain general hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

His wallet and cell phone and other valuables were missing.