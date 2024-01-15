FATAL ACCIDENT IN TOBAGO…

Two people are dead after an accident on the Claude Noel highway in Tobago.

One of the survivors is a child.

The accident occurred near the Dwight Yorke stadium last Saturday evening.

The fatalities are identified as Sherma Thomas, and Kareem Thom

Ms. Thomas was an employee of the Tobago regional health authority.

Mr. Thom worked as a driver with sunshine snacks.

There was another passenger in the nissan Tiida.

The child who survived the tragedy remains hospitalized.

Reports are saying the child was thrown from the vehicle upon impact.

Anthony Nicholson was the person who found the girl.

Shakiel Bobb and the other adult passenger in the car tried to help, the accident victims at the scene.

Police are investigating the tragedy