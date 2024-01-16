THERE IS A HUNT ON FOR THE KILLER OF 14-YEAR-OLD ISABELLA TEELUCKSINGH…

The search continues for the man who shot and killed 14-year-old Isabella Teelucksingh.

Described by neighbors in Las Lomas, as a peacekeeper Isabella was shot during a confrontation last Sunday night.

She was a student of the Carapichaima Secondary School.

The girl lived with her relatives, at Kay Road Off Savary Road Las Lomas.

Reports say, she was trying to prevent a situation involving her 22 year old brother, and the suspect when she was shot.

She was declared brain dead, at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Also wounded in the incident is 20-year-old Heema Boodoo.