I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

THERE IS A HUNT ON FOR THE KILLER OF 14-YEAR-OLD ISABELLA TEELUCKSINGH…

Posted on January 16, 2024 by admin

The search continues for the man who shot and killed 14-year-old Isabella Teelucksingh.

Described by neighbors in Las Lomas, as a peacekeeper Isabella was shot during a confrontation last Sunday night.

She was a student of the Carapichaima Secondary School.

The girl lived with her relatives, at Kay Road Off Savary Road Las Lomas.

Reports say, she was trying to prevent a situation involving her 22 year old brother, and the suspect when she was shot.

She was declared brain dead, at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Also wounded in the incident is 20-year-old Heema Boodoo.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *