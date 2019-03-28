I955 FM


Transport Minister maintains that PH drivers are NOT legal

Posted on March 28, 2019 by newscenter5

2623089Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan maintains PH taxi drivers are not legal.

 

He says his Ministry will continue to advise the public of the risks of taking private cars.

 

Minister Sinanan said ride sharing services remain illegal and his Ministry will be depending on the police service to enforce the law.

