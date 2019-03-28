Contractors will have to provide proof of consideration of the effects of climate change on projects to be inspected by EMA

Contractors bidding for jobs on projects to be inspected by the Environmental Management Authority will have to provide proof of consideration of the effects of climate change.

Manager of Technical Services at the EMA Wayne Rajkumar says this includes the Toco to Manzanilla highway project.

Member of the Public Accounts Committee Cherise Seepersad asked the question yesterday in the parliament.

And the chairman of the EMA Nadra Nathal- Gyan said while there is some overlap of service between her organisation and the Institute of Marine Affairs, it still maintains its independence.

The Public Accounts Committee met yesterday to the deal with the audited financial statement of the EMA and the authority’s expenditure and internal controls.