39-year-old man killed in Carapo, Arima….chopped and shot

Posted on March 27, 2019 by newscenter5

Chopped and shot, a 39-year-old man is killed in Carapo, Arima

 

The deceased is identified as Arnold Joseph.

 

He lived in Pinewood Drive, Carapo, Arima

 

Reports say at 2 o’clock yesterday morning, residents of Pinewood Drive, Carapo reported hearing several explosions.

 

Upon investigating, they discovered the body of Mr. Joseph with what appeared to be several chop and gunshot wounds about his body in a bathroom on the eastern side of the house.

 

Police were then contacted.

 

Investigators say the windows and doors of the house appeared to be smashed.

 

Enquiries are continuing.

