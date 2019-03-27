2 people murdered in separate situations

Two people are murdered in separate situations, one in Princes Town the other in Tunapuna.

In the latest incident the victim is Joseph Narine.

He was 60-years-old.

Reports say he was found dead at his #3 Duff Road Hard Bargain Princes Town around 11:30pm last night

Newscentre 5 understands Mr. Narine was liming at his home with a friend when a bandit entered and held up the men.

It is said the thief stole cash and jewelry form the men but not before firing several shots at Mr. Narine.

The bandit then escaped.

The other man was unhurt but Mr. Narine was found lying on the floor of his home clad only in a boxer shorts with bullet wounds to the body.

And a 22-year-old woman is shot and killed in Tunapuna.

She is identified as Carissa Pierre.

She lived at Lovell Trace, Tunapuna

Reports say the woman was shot in Monte Grande at around 9:15pm last evening.

Ms. Pierre was said to be standing on the roadway when she was approached by a gunman who opened fire.

Residents in the area heard the sound of 5 to 6 gunshots and went to investigate.

Upon checking they found Ms. Pierre lying on the roadway in a pool of blood.

Police were contacted.

A District Medical Officer arrived on the scene and ordered the body be moved to the Forensics Science Centre where an autopsy is to be conducted.

Ms. Pierre is the second young woman killed in the last week.

On the weekend, the body of 17-year-old Netanya Mohamdally was discovered in a drain in Couva, a week after she was reported missing.

Autopsy findings show the teen died of a chop wound to the neck.

Investigations into both murders are continuing