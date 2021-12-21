Trade unions trade unions tells the government think again

JTUM’s President, Ancel Roget

The Joint Trade Union Movement gets ready to rumble, as its members reject government’s planned mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley last Saturday announced that by mid January 2022, State employees should be vaccinated if they want to continue receiving their salaries.

Dr. Rowley insisted it is not a mandatory vaccination policy, but part of the safe zones initiative which exist in the private sector.

JTUM’s President, Ancel Roget calls the plan madness.

Mr. Roget said leaders of his umbrella body would gather outside the office of the Prime Minister tomorrow.

Prisons, fire and police services associations have voiced their concerns about the planned move.

They say the government is seeking to interfere with the salaries and terms and conditions of State employees.

Yesterday, Vice President of the Registered Nurses Association, Lettitia Cox said her colleagues are ready to consider walking away from their jobs.

They feel the plan by the government is forcing vaccination on them.

At yesterday’s COVID media update, Minister Deyalsingh also made it clear government has not instituted any mandatory vaccination policy.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh insisted there is support for the proposal.