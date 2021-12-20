Tobago Business Chamber is in full support of the move

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi

The business chamber in Tobago is supporting the government’s actions.

And President Martin George however, is calling on the Prime Minister, to take it a step further.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said he expected objections.

His Attorney General Faris Al Rawi told members of the media his Ministry has done the homework and the proposed legislative changes next month, have been well studied.

Mr. Al Rawi said last Saturday; amendments to the Public Health Ordinance will be put forward.

He also confirmed the changes would require a special majority vote in the Parliament.