Police, prison and fire associations against government’s plans for all public workers to be vaccinated

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

The police, prison and fire services are slamming the plan by the government to insist it all its employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley last weekend said it is a matter of life and death hence his government’s decision, which is to be implemented in January.

In a joint statement yesterday the protective services said they are not in support of what they see as constructive mandatory vaccination.

They said the varying of terms and conditions of employment without consultations is illegal.

According to the statement the imposition of a quasi-safe zone work environment is discriminatory.

The joint protective services met yesterday and agreed that the Prime Minister’s statement threatens to violate the constitutional rights of every citizen and it must be rejected.