26-year-old man charged in connection with deaths of 3 Venezuelans

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the deaths of 3 Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tobago.

One year after the 3 Venezuelan nationals were burnt to death in a house fire in St. James.

Even though Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard had given the directive to homicide investigators to lay the charges since October 31st, it was done only last Thursday.

The man charged with murder is Shak­iyl Parris.

Police blame the delay in laying the charges on the COVID-19 restrictions at the prisons.

Mr. Parris, of upper Dibe Road, Long Circular, was in prison custody for other matters currently engaging the attention of the court.

He was charged with the murders of Luis Santiago Figuera, Celso Andrade Cedeno and Flor Leal Garcia.

Mr. Parris appeared virtually before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor in the Port of Spain court, and was remanded into custody.

He is to reappear in court on January 13th.