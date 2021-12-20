I955 FM


2 alleged bandits killed by prison officer

Posted on December 20, 2021 by admin

A prison officer kills two alleged bandits during a robbery.

The dead men have been identified as Israel Polo and Micheal Ramdass.

A 3rd man who was also shot escaped.

Reports say the incident took place around 10:15 last night.

Newscenter 5 understands the trio armed with guns were alighted a Kia Rio motor vehicle in an attempt to rob the officer.

The prison officer, fearful for his life drew his service revolver and opened fire hitting the 3.

Two of them died at the scene while the other escaped.

