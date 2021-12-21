DOMA President pledges support for move by government on vaccines

President of the Downtown Merchants and Owners Association Gregory Aboud

Yesterday, President of the Downtown Merchants and Owners Association Gregory Aboud pledged his support for the move describing it as brave.

Mr. Aboud says while some may be against the idea, the country is in need of a solution and this is it.

The business chamber in Tobago is also in support of the move by the State.

President Martin George says it is the right way to go.

But he wants government to take it a step further and have persons entering public buildings to show their proof of vaccination before conducting business.