A female child is one of the 32 new COVID related deaths in Trinidad and Tobago.

This takes the country’s death toll to date to 2,612.

The fatalities reported yesterday were 14 elderly men, 7 elderly women, 8 middle aged men, 2 middle aged women and 1 child.

Seventeen of the dead had multiple co-morbidities including diabetes, lung disease and a history of strokes.

It says 8 of the persons had no known medical condition.

The Ministry of Health said there were 451 new infections taking the active caseload to 15,610.

Yesterday Epidemiologist Dr. Avery Hinds said the infection rate for December has already surpassed that of last month.

Dr. Hinds encouraged members of the public not to engage in any risky behavior for the holiday season.