Low Christmas sales reported in Port of Spain

A slower than usual Christmas week of sales for businesses in the capital city, Port of Spain.

President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud says while this is the case, it is not a surprise considering the pandemic.

Mr. Aboud says while shoppers are purchasing less items this year, business owners are grateful for the little support.



He says the current state of affairs is not unique to Trinidad and Tobago.

He says while he is not pointing fingers at anyone, there is need for a change in the current management model for towns and cities.

Mr. Aboud says not much improvement in sales is expected as traditionally last minute shoppers visit the city on the weekend before Christmas.