Trade Ministry establishes board of Special Economic Zone Authority

A board is installed at the newly established Trinidad and Tobago Special Economic Zones Authority, SEZ.

Karen Tom Yew-Jardine heads it.

A release from the Ministry says they received instruments of appointment from Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee Scoon on Monday.

Sharon Mohammed serves as Deputy Chairman.

Other members of the new board are Aisha Donaldson, Irfan Hosein, Matthew Jones and Deomati Ramdass.

The release says also on the board are Stephen Rodriguez, Deyson Scott, Bernard Shepherd and Elena Araujo.

It says members of the board were appointed in accordance with Section 7 of the SEZ Act, 2022.

The Special Economic Zones Bill, 2021, was unanimously passed in the Lower House on January 19th after being approved in the Senate on December 7th 2021.

The SEZ Act, 2022 was partially proclaimed by President Paula Mae-Weekes on January 31st.

The SEZ Act, 2022, creates a modern licensing and administrative regime for operators, SEZ Enterprises and Single Zone Enterprises.

The Ministry says once fully operationalised, domestic and foreign investors can expect enhanced transparency, predictability and security for their investments.