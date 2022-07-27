THA and police move to evacuate residents at senior’s home

Tobago Regional Health Authority

The Tobago House of Assembly and the police move to evacuate the residents of a senior’s home on the island.

A statement from the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection says breaches to the Private Hospital Act and evidence of adverse conditions was discovered at the home.

It did not name the home or its location.

However, the statement says the residents were medically examined and relocated to alternate accommodations yesterday.

The Tobago Regional Health Authority was also involved in the action, and the division promises to engage in further enquiries.

The division says it considers this matter as one of great urgency and importance, and remains committed to providing the necessary intervention and support to those affected.