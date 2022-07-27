Google dedication to the Steel Pan renews calls for official proclamation as the National Instrument

Google’s dedication to the Steel Pan renews calls for the an official proclamation of Steel Pan as the National Instrument in Parliament

The search engine giant dedicated its popular doodle to the steel pan, yesterday.

It featured a short animation by local creator Nicholas Huggins and original music from Len Boogsie Sharpe and Etienne Charles among others.

Pantrinbago President Beverly Ramsey Moore said yesterday, it was a proud day for Trinidad and Tobago.

Mrs. Ramsey Moore welcomed the development, but believes more could be done.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday the head of the world governing body for pan thanked Google for the recognition.

And Minister of Culture, Tourism and the Arts Randall Mitchell said he has been in discussion with Pantrinbago on the issue and the ball is in their court.

He also said he too is proud.

Yesterday, Mrs. Ramsey Moore said her organisation wants nothing short of proclamation in Parliament.