Protective services scoff at C.P.O.’s final 4% wage offer

President of Police Social Welfare Association, Gideon Dickson

Unions representing the protective services are saying a flat out “NO” to government’s 4% wage offer.

Yesterday representatives of the Police, Fire, and Prisons Officer Association met with the C.P.O. Dr. Darryl Dindial who presented his final wage increase offer.

Today the President of the Prison Officers Association says his members will not accept the offer put forward by the Chief Personnel Officer.

Cerron Richards describes the proposal as a slap in the face for all hard working members of the services.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 Mr. Richards says his officers deserve more.

The Fire Sevice Association President Leo Ramkissoon is also rejecting the offer.

Mr. Ramkisson and his executive out rightly reject it.

President of Police Social Welfare Association Gideon Dickson is quoted in the Express Newspaper as saying his officers provide an essential service and this is not good enough.