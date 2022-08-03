2 men murdered in 2 separate situations

Two men are shot and killed in separate situations, one in St. Augustine and the other in Belmont.

In the latest Ricardo Simon is the victim.

Reports say the incident took place along Hermitage Road in Gonzales around 10:30pm last night.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Simon was driving his vehicle when several explosions were heard.

It was followed by a crashing noise.

Upon checking, residents found Mr. Simon inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

It is said he was shot and veered of the road way.

The vehicle collided with another car, which was heading in the opposite direction.

Police were called to the scene.

Mr. Simon was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

And a man was shot and killed near the campus of the University of the West Indies in St. Augustine.

He has been identified as Sherwin Julien.

Reports say the incident took place near Gateboys Bar at around 6pm last evening.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Julien was working inside the bar doing construction work when 2 men entered and began firing shots at him.

The armed men got back into a waiting vehicle and sped off.

Checks later revealed Mr. Julien bleeding from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where Mr. Julien was pronounced dead.

Investigations are continuing.