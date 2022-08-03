Public Utilities Minister believes to affect restructuring plan at WASA may cost millions

Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales

The Minister of Public Utilities believes it will cost some 600 million to affect the restructuring plan at the Water And Sewerage Authority.

Minster Marvin Gonzales gave the figure during an interview on State owned TTT earlier today

Minister Gonzales said the transformation plan is already in effect.

Some 400 managers are to be sent home.

The Minister said he has had amicable talks with the unions involved in the process.

The WASA board has been given the go-ahead to transform the company.

Unions have said they are monitoring what is about to take place at the utility.