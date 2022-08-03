Another police shooting

Another fatal police shooting has occurred.

A Barbadian is the fatality.

Police shot Kyle King yesterday morning, near the St. Barbs Police Post in Laventille.

Police say officers on mobile patrol, when they tried to stop Mr. King along Laventille Road, St Barbs, Mr. king reportedly failed to stop and fired shots at the officers from within his vehicle.

The officers returned fire hitting 34-year-old Mr. King.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Relatives have disputed the claims of the police.

One of them called for CCTV footage to be made available to the public.