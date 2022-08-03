I955 FM


Copper thieves strike again

Posted on August 3, 2022 by admin

Copper thieves strike again, this time shutting down Internet service in parts of Mayaro.

Residents say they have been coping with unsteady and unreliable service over the past weeks.

According to the residents last week they experienced 3 days of disturbance in all TSTT related services.

A release from the Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray yesterday called on TSTT to do what is necessary to fix the problems.

TSTT has confirmed recent disruptions in other parts of the country.

