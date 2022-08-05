Over 500 people affected by overnight flooding in Caroni

Over 500 people are today affected by flooding in the Caroni district after the river burst its banks overnight.

Several homes were flooded out in Caroni Village mainly in the Bridge and Persad Streets areas.

Councilor Samuel Sankar says officials from the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation and the Ministry of Works and Transport are on the ground assessing the damage.

He says clean up crews have also been deployed.

Mr. Sankar says works are to be conducted on the riverbanks to prevent a repeat of what he calls a disaster in the area.

And Chairman of the Regional Corporation Kwasi Robinson says the situation in Caroni remains a top priority.

However, he says there are reports of landslides along the North Coast Road and Aripo, which are also being addressed.

He assures his corporation is on top of the situation.