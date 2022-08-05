No WASA shutdown says PSA president

PSA President Leroy Baptiste

An assurance from the representing Public Services Association, that there are no plans by workers at the Water And Sewerage Authority to engage in a shut down of operations today.

PSA President Leroy Baptiste says the government is behind rumors of a planned shut down.

Several posts shared on social media told of a shutdown plan, which is likely to affect many areas across, the country.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning Mr. Baptiste said these rumors have no merit.

Mr. Baptiste said what government is doing is akin to criminal behavior.

WASA has also sought to dispel the rumors, saying people should pay no attention to them.

In a release the authority yesterday encouraged customers and the public to rely only on official communication.

Government has started its transformation of the company.

The transformation includes staff cuts.