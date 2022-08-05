Government to spend $7.5 million on Independence Day celebrations this year

Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson Regis

The government is to spend $7.5 million dollars on this year’s Independence celebrations.

A series of events is being planned.

The Independence Parade will return after a 2-year absence.

The head of a working committee set up to plan celebrations for the country’s 60th Anniversary of Independence is Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson Regis.

She told members of the media yesterday a fire works display is also being planned.

Both features have been absent in the past 2 years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister revealed plans for other events to commemorate the anniversary on August 31st.

According to Minister Robinson Regis these plans keep in mind the deadly virus.

She said even though these are festive events people must remember to protect themselves from COVID.