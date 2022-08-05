St. Kitts & Nevis vote for new government 3 years ahead of constitutional date

Long lines are seen as the people of St. Kitts and Nevis vote for a new government, 3 years ahead of the constitutional date.

An estimated 50, 933 people are registered to cast ballots.

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris was forced to call an early election following the collapse of his coalition Team Unity administration, which had won a 2nd consecutive term in office in June 2020.

Supervisor of Elections, Elvin Bailey, says 34 candidates representing 6 political parties and 1 independent are contesting the polls, which opened at 7:00am.

The voting stations will close 11 hours later.

Superintendent Cromwell Henry said this morning police are all over the country ensuring order.

Dr. Harris’ People’s Labour Party is 1 of the 6 parties in the race.

The others are his former coalition partners, The People’s Action Movement and The Nevis-Based Concerned Citizens Movement.

The main Opposition St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, The Nevis Reformation Party and The Moral Restoration Movement are all contesting the 11 seats in the 15-member Parliament.

Persons nominated by the Governor General following the polls will fill the other 4 seats in the Legislative Chamber.