Prime Minister thanks national athletes for fulfilling day after Commonwealth medal take

Athlete Jereem Richards

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley sends congratulations to the 4x400M relay team and others who brought medals to this country at the Commonwealth Games.

In a release last evening Dr. Rowley said he was up in time yesterday to follow all the action as the country enjoyed a most fulfilling day, thanks to the 4X4 relay team.

According to the Prime Minister the teams gave of their all and represented Trinidad and Tobago magnificently.



He said yesterday’s activities and the cyclists’ performances, coming back to back, should dispel some of the negative vibes that flow through so many people who do not believe that citizens can make it or are indeed making it.

Athlete Jereem Richards yesterday made a specific request on Saturday.

The next day Jereem got his wish.

Mr. Richards was all smiles as he sang the words of the anthem.

Jereem Richards defended the title he won 4 years ago.

Earlier following his victory Jereem thanked all those who made his dream possible including the late Deon Lendore.

In his message yesterday Dr. Rowley said there is much for this country to celebrate although some have gone as far as to question whether there is anything to celebrate on the 60th anniversary, this year.

He said unfortunately some people only know fear and even in the brightest sunlight can only see the darkness of the night.

Dr. Rowley said for those who believe in its citizens and in themselves this is truly a happy anniversary.