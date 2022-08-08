I955 FM


Minister of Sport extends congratulations to Commonwealth athletes

Posted on August 8, 2022
Minister of Sports and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe

Minister of Sports and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe, extends congratulations to the national relay teams at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She says their efforts exemplified tenacity and determination to succeed.

A release from the Minister says the overall performances of Team TTO have truly inspired all.

Minister Cudjoe reaffirms that the government of Trinidad and Tobago remains committed to supporting its athletes.

The Sport Minister also pays tribute to the athletes, coaches, and management for their hard work.

