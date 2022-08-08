MSJ leader defends name following attack from the Public Utilities Minister

Political leader of the Movement for Social Justice, David Abdullah

Political leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdullah responds to the slamming he got from the Public Utilities Minister.

Last weekend Minister Marvin Gonsalez criticised Mr. Abdullah’s statements on the plans to restructure the Water And Sewerage Authority.

Minister Gonsalez said Mr. Abdullah has no moral authority to speak on what is to take place at WASA.

The Minister said Mr. Abdullah was in the Peoples Partnership government when the deal was made with DESALCOTT.

Yesterday Mr. Abdullah sought to set the record and the Minister straight.

Nevertheless Mr. Abdullah said Minister Gonsalez is yet to answer the questions posed about plans to send home WASA managers, and the hiring of others.

And there is a claim that the government has already started training people to fill management positions at the Water And Sewerage Authority.

The Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonsalez has confirmed that managers at the company are to be sent home.

Yesterday Oropouche east MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal questioned the government’s motives and its transformation plans for WASA.

The Opposition MP is also talking about government’s engagement of a foreign firm.

The Public Utilities Minister has promised that nothing is being done at WASA without consultations and negotiations.