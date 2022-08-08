Body found wrapped in tarpaulin in Penal is believed to be missing 43-year-old Tunapuna woman

The body found wrapped in a tarpaulin in Penal is believed to be that of 43-year-old Kareen Ramlal of Orange Grove Trace, Pasea, Tunapuna

A hammer was found near the body at Bobb Trace, Penal yesterday.

The woman’s identification card, her shoes and clothing were also found.

The body was found during a search by police officers and members of the Hunters’ Search and Rescue team.

The search for Ms. Ramlal began yesterday morning at 7am.

Ms. Ramlal was reported missing by relatives.

An autopsy is to be done on the body to determine the cause of Ms. Ramlal’s death.