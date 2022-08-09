Boycott meeting with Prime Minister…. the Opposition Leader to Local Government representatives

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar tells her Local Government representatives to boycott a meeting carded for today with the Prime Minister.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar last night said the meeting called by Dr. Keith Rowley will yield no benefits to the people in the communities, who have been crying out for relief.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the monies spent by the present government over the years have not benefited the people and local government bodies have been stretched for resources.

Therefore, she sees no sense in attending the meeting today.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar was at the Monday night forum of her United National Congress.