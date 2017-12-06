Trade Minister assures no increase in price of flour

The Trade Minister assures there will be no increase in the price of flour.
A statement from the Ministry of Trade and Industry says this was confirmed at a meeting Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon had with officials at the National Flour Mills Limited on Monday.
It says NFM chairman Nigel Romano and Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Mahabir attended the meeting to discuss factors affecting potential increases in the price of flour.
The Trade Minister stressed the importance of the company controlling its operating costs in flour production and other areas of business.
The Minister also raised the issue of the pricing of the main types of wheat which represents a major ingredient in the production of flour.
The statement says the company was urged to adopt procurement practices which beneficially hedged against increases in prices.
It says the chairman of NFM informed the minister that the company will exhaust all available avenues to manage its operating costs and that any adjustment in prices will be an absolute last resort.
The minister was informed of the various initiatives currently being undertaken by the company to improve productivity, quality management, process efficiencies and employee welfare.
The release says these include modification of the feed mill, automation of plant systems, acquisition of new equipment and machinery for the dry mix operation and employee training programmes.
The chairman indicated that the board of directors and management of NFM have been working assiduously to develop strategies to diversify its revenues streams from its other product segments.
NFM gave the commitment to engage the Ministry more frequently on strategic matters and to continue collaboration with the government in the export diversification thrust.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.