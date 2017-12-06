1.7 million dollars in marijuana found in Toco

1.7 million dollars worth of marijuana is found and destroyed by police in Toco.
In a statement yesterday the police service said marijuana trees and cured marijuana were destroyed by officers of the Sangre Grande Task Force, during an eradication exercise in the district on Monday.
It said officers conducted the exercise between 7:00am and noon, one mile into a forested area along Salybia Road, near the light house.
The TTPS said the officers found 6 marijuana fields, with approximately 1,500 fully grown trees and 40 pounds of cured marijuana, 3,000 seedlings, two pounds of seeds and one drying rack.
The marijuana was subsequently destroyed by the officers.
No one was arrested in connection with the find.
