Education Minister being told to keep his word on overdue subventions to private schools

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia is being told to make good on his word and deliver the overdue subventions to private secondary schools.
The immediate futures of 13 institutions are under threat and the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association says it is concerned.
On Monday over 400 students at the Bishop Centenary College who were placed at the school by the Education Ministry were sent home because their tuition was not paid.
The school board has said only the 55 private pupils are allowed to attend classes now.
Yesterday TTUTA’s President Lynsley Doodhai said the issue not only affects teachers’ salaries, but the educations of the students since the educators are not reporting for duty.
At a media conference on Monday, Minister Garcia assured the subventions would be paid this week.
Mr. Doodhai is hoping the minister keeps his word.
The minister called for patience saying the government has a cash flow problem.
