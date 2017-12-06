Call for former Chief Secretary of THA to assist in investigation of the disappearance of 8 million dollars from Tourism Division

A call from the Opposition in the Tobago House of Assembly for former Chief Secretary Orville London to assist in the investigation into the disappearance of the over 8 million dollars from the Tourism Division.

Yesterday Assemblyman Farley Augustine said 8.8 million dollars which was intended for Virgin Atlantic, was sent to a now defunct company in the U.K.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 Mr. Augustine said the company was formed in July this year.

He is pointing fingers at the accounting staff at the division.

Four THA workers were fingered and two of them have since been sent home pending an investigation into the matter.

Mr. Augustine said everyone involved in this transaction, which he termed an international crime must be sent home.

He also called on this country’s High Commissioner to London, Orville London to intervene

Mr. Augustine has said a similar situation occurred last year involving 1.6 million dollars.

He said that issue was never cleared up.