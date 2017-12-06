Call for former Chief Secretary of THA to assist in investigation of the disappearance of 8 million dollars from Tourism Division

A call from the Opposition in the Tobago House of Assembly for former Chief Secretary Orville London to assist in the investigation into the disappearance of the over 8 million dollars from the Tourism Division.
Yesterday Assemblyman Farley Augustine said 8.8 million dollars which was intended for Virgin Atlantic, was sent to a now defunct company in the U.K.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 Mr. Augustine said the company was formed in July this year.
He is pointing fingers at the accounting staff at the division.
Four THA workers were fingered and two of them have since been sent home pending an investigation into the matter.
Mr. Augustine said everyone involved in this transaction, which he termed an international crime must be sent home.
He also called on this country’s High Commissioner to London, Orville London to intervene
Mr. Augustine has said a similar situation occurred last year involving 1.6 million dollars.
He said that issue was never cleared up.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.