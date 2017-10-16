Tourism Minister says T&T to pick up slack in the region when comes to cruise ship arrivals

Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe says Trinidad and Tobago will be picking up the slack in the region when it comes to cruise ship arrivals.
On behalf of other Caribbean countries, affected by the recent Category 5 hurricanes, Ms. Cudjoe yesterday said the region is open for business and Trinidad and Tobago is also ready.
Minister Shamfa Cudjoe was speaking at the start of the cruise ship season in Port of Spain.
The Caribbean Princess docked yesterday, bringing thousands of tourists.
Ms. Cudjoe said the hurricanes which ravaged some Caribbean countries may have caused a setback but the arrival of the ship and the many more to come show the resilience of the region.
The minister said over forty ships are scheduled to dock in Trinidad and Tobago.
A carnival like welcome was given to the cruise ship passengers on the Port of Spain port.
The minister said many of the passengers of the Princess said it was the best welcome they had receive in the region.
