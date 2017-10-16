Maxi Taxi Association says increased fares to be introduced within weeks

The Maxi Taxi Association says increased fares will be introduced within weeks.

President of the association Ian Hewitt says on Friday the association met to discuss the 2018 budget and its implications to the maxi taxi sector.

Mr. Hewitt says with the increase in the price of fuel and other operational costs, maxi taxi operators and owners have little choice.

Mr. Hewitt says while the travelling public may feel the increase is unfair, he hopes they take all things into consideration.

Mr. Hewitt told Newscentre 5 yesterday the Tobago arm of the association was not present last week’s meeting due to transport inconveniences, but they are fully aware and in full support of all decisions taken.