Gerald Ramdeen not saying much about investigation claims over alleged wire tapping

Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen is not saying much about an investigation into claims of alleged wire tapping at his office.
The allegation is being made against the Attorney General.
The claim came from member for Oropouche East Dr. Roodal Moonilal in the parliament last week.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr. Ramdeen admitted he is concerned.
An Express newspaper article dated October 14th 2017; quotes Mark Adams as saying the information revealed by Dr. Moonilal was accurate.
Mr. Adams also confirmed to the daily that he made a police report at the Port of Spain C.I.D in connection with the incident.
Yesterday Mr. Ramdeen said he is taking measures to increase his security.
Meanwhile Attorney General Faris Al Rawi described the entire story as desperation.
He told Newscenter 5 Senator Ramdeen’s fear and discomfort is unfortunate.
AG Al Rawi said he does not believe the public has heard the end of this story.
