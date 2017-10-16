Claims of majority foreign ownership in gaming sector denied by TTMCA

Claims of majority foreign ownership within the gaming sector are denied by the Trinidad and Tobago Members Clubs Association.

In his budget wrap up Finance Miniser Colm Imbert again said one of the ills facing the sector is non nationals owning casinos.

The association counts this, among what it says is a litany of untruths by Minister Imbert and Dr. Keith Rowley during the budget debates.

Via media release the association says in both of their statements they held hard and fast to their draconian and punitive taxation measures.

It adds Minister Imbert has acted as judge, jury, and executioner for the case against the gaming industry, despite numerous attempts made by the association to arrange meaningful meetings with the minister and Dr. Keith Rowley.

Instead it says, the minister met with the TTMCA very briefly at the Joint Select Committee where no real discussion on the details of the industry took place.

The release went to say Minister Imbert accused the gaming industry of being owned by “foreigners” who are leaking foreign exchange out of the country.

However the association says the majority of members clubs are 90% local and there is a minority of foreign involvement.