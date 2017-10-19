Oil spill in Chaguaramas yet to be cleaned up says FFOS

Environmental group, Fishermen and Friends Of the Sea says the oil spill in Chaguaramas is yet to be cleaned up.

The spill occurred on September 14th.

According to FFOS, thick black oil continues to spread along the southern side of the entire north-western peninsula, and there have been no containment or clean-up efforts.

FFOS fears the spill will cause long term damage.

In a statement, the environmental body says it has information that the spill emanated from an oil rig that was recently anchored opposite Williams Bay.

Corporate secretary of FFOS, Gary Aboud is calling for answers, and is questioning the silence of BPTT’s CEO on the matter.

According to the body, the response to the Chaguaramas oil spill continues to raise serious questions as to the inability of the country to manage oil waste or to deal with oil spill disasters.

Mr. Aboud believes BPTT has questions to answer regarding the spill.

FFOS cites the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 which it says dictates a strict liability standard for damage from oil spills, and establishes criminal sanctions including mandatory incarceration for the irresponsible and negligent culprits.

The lobby group wants to know if the law will be differently enforced for high profile and well networked companies.