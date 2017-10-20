Officers yet to determine motive for murder of man in Belmont Valley Road

Homicide officers are yet to determine a motive for the murder of a man in Belmont Valley Road.

Dead is YohanRajcoomar.

Newscenter 5 understands the incidentoccurredat around 6pm last evening on Belmont Valley Road.

Reports say Mr. Rajcoomar was in an area commonly called “The Coco” near Merryland Hill, when a car drove up and agunman opened fire hitting him.

Investigators say Mr. Rajcoomardied at the scene.

Police say he is not known to be involved in criminal activity.