Officers yet to determine motive for murder of man in Belmont Valley Road

Posted on October 20, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-58Homicide officers are yet to determine a motive for the murder of a man in Belmont Valley Road.

 

Dead is YohanRajcoomar.

 

Newscenter 5 understands the incidentoccurredat around 6pm last evening on Belmont Valley Road.

 

Reports say Mr. Rajcoomar was in an area commonly called “The Coco” near Merryland Hill, when a car drove up and agunman opened fire hitting him.

 

Investigators say Mr. Rajcoomardied at the scene.

 

Police say he is not known to be involved in criminal activity.

