Opposition Leader pleads with government for assistance in Siparia

Unabated rainfall in Siparia forces the Opposition L eader to plead for government assistance.

Mrs. Kamla Persad Bisseassar who is also the Member of Parliament for the area says several persons are in serious danger due to the persistent and relentless weather.

She says now is not the time for pointing fingers but it is imperative that the government sends the defence force in to assist.

Speaking on the TV6 Morning Edition program earlier this morning, Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the government is not doing enough.

She said a coordinated effort is needed especially for those trapped in their homes.

The Opposition Leader says the army will provide a tremendous man power force with the necessary training and experience to step in.